Man gets prison for insurance fraud in sons' 2015 drownings

Elmezayen, of suburban Hawthorne, bought more than $3 million worth of life and accidental death policies on himself and his family from eight insurance companies between July 2012 and March 2013, according to federal prosecutors.

He paid more than $6,000 a year in premiums for the policies while reporting income of less than $30,000 a year on his tax returns, prosecutors said, noting that he began buying the policies the same year he exited a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Prosecutors said Elmezayen repeatedly called the companies to verify the policies were active and that they would pay benefits if his ex-wife died in an accident as well as confirm with at least two insurers that they would not investigate claims made two years after the purchases.

Elmezayen drove a car carrying his ex-wife and two youngest children off a commercial fishermen’s wharf in the San Pedro area of the Port of Los Angeles on April 9, 2015. It was 12 days after the two-year contestability period on the last of his insurance policies expired, prosecutors said.

Elmezayen got out through the open driver’s side window and his ex-wife, who could not swim, was rescued when she got out and a fisherman threw her a flotation device. The boys, ages 8 and 13, were strapped in and could not escape the vehicle.