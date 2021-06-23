Man gets year in prison for buying endangered animal parts

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for buying parts of dead endangered animals.

Steven Phillip Griffin II, 36, was sentenced last week in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in November to receiving and transporting endangered species in violation of the Endangered Species Act and for possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon.

“This sentence sends a clear message to wildlife traffickers that we and our law enforcement partners are in the business of identifying and apprehending those who exploit protected species for commercial gain,” said Special Agent in Charge Phillip Land of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

According to the plea agreement, Griffin communicated with an undercover wildlife agent for more than two years to negotiate the sale and purchase of endangered and threatened wildlife. Griffin repeatedly stated that he collects skulls, full skeletons and other parts of animals such as lions, tigers, leopards, jaguars, rhinos and elephants. Griffin also sent photographs of his personal collection, as well as items on his wish list, to the undercover agent.