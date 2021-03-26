Man held in New Jersey killing charged in New Mexico deaths

Lannon remains in custody in New Jersey on charges stemming from Michael Dabkowski’s killing.

Lannon is accused of breaking in to the 66-year-old’s New Jersey home, just south of Philadelphia, and beating him to death with a hammer, according to an affidavit. Lannon told investigators that Dabkowski had sexually abused him as a child and that he had gone to the home to retrieve sexually explicit photos.

Dabkowski’s body was discovered March 8, three days after the remains were found in New Mexico.

Lannon was driving Dabkowski’s car when he arrested March 10 in St. Louis. Authorities are not sure why he was in Missouri.

At the time, he was considered only a person of interest in the New Mexico slayings and detectives from Albuquerque traveled to St. Louis to interview him before he was extradited to New Jersey.

Assistant deputy public defender Ronald Appleby has declined to comment on the New Jersey charge. A court hearing in that case is scheduled for April 8.

Sean and Jennifer Lannon lived in New Jersey before moving to New Mexico a few years ago — before he filed for divorce.