Man held on preliminary murder charges in 4 Indiana killings

The Allen County coroner’s office was still performing autopsies Thursday on the four victims and it was unclear when their identities, ages and the manners and causes of their deaths would be released, said Becky Maze, a senior coroner's office investigator.

Webb said Hancz-Barron knew the woman and the three children, but police have not yet released information on what his relationship was to the victims.

A representative from the victims’ family asked for privacy in a statement sent Wednesday to WANE-TV which said that their relatives are facing “a very devastating time."

“Please give us time to process the horrific events that have occurred today," the statement adds.

A warrant was issued for Hancz-Barron's arrest in April after he walked away from a drug treatment center in Tippecanoe County, where he was serving the remainder of a sentence after pleading guilty in a 2019 robbery case, WPTA-TV reported.