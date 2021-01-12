Man ID'd as speaker's office invader appears before judge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The man identified as the rioter photographed sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office chair during last week’s Capitol insurrection made his initial federal court appearance Tuesday.

Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to hear the charges against him. Among them is a charge that he unlawfully entered a restricted area with a lethal weapon — in this case, a stun gun.

Barnett also is charged with disorderly conduct and theft of public property. If convicted on all charges, including the new lethal weapon count, he could be sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison.

Barnett’s conceded the validity of the arrant against him, said his attorney, Anthony Siano of White Plains, New York. Siano offered no further comment.

Barnett will remain in federal custody at the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville pending a Friday virtual detention hearing, at which time a judge will decide whether to grant him bond.