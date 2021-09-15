Man imprisoned in Giuliani-related fraud case seeks release

“My sentence ... was just, for the crime I pled guilty to. However, I was not given a death sentence,” Correia wrote. “Having a wife and two children under 11 years old makes this a very scary situation to be in.”

He asked to complete his sentence in home confinement.

Correia was originally arrested in 2019 along with three others, including two men who worked with Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Giuliani has said he knew nothing about the crimes the men were charged with but has acknowledged working closely with the men as he sought communications with Ukrainian figures.

Giuliani was never charged. But he is under investigation by Manhattan federal authorities who are deciding whether the former New York City mayor was required to register as a foreign agent as he gathered information in Ukraine that he has insisted was part of his duties as then-President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

