Man indicted on capital murder in slaying of Dallas boy

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old boy who was found dead on a Dallas street has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

Darriynn Ronnell Brown, 18, was indicted Monday by a Dallas County grand jury in the slaying of Cash Gernon, The Dallas Morning News reported. Brown also was indicted on charges of burglary and kidnapping, court records show.

A woman found Cash's body the morning of May 15 on the street, about eight blocks from the home in the Mountain Creek area where the boy had been staying.

Cash and his brother were staying with their father and his girlfriend, Monica Sherrod. She reported Cash missing about five hours after he had been taken.

Surveillance video from Cash's bedroom showed a man standing over him and his twin brother while they slept, picking up Cash and walking out of the room.