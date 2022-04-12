 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man jailed in deputy's shooting death makes escape attempt

  • Updated
  • 0

CARLYLE, Ill. (AP) — A Kentucky man jailed in connection with the fatal shooting of an Illinois deputy and a subsequent carjacking in neighboring Missouri last year failed in an escape attempt, authorities said.

Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, escaped from his cell at the Jefferson County Justice Center early Sunday morning but was captured by Mount Vernon police, who had established a perimeter around the lockup, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The perimeter had been established because the jail was on night shift lockdown status, the Southern Illinoisan reported.

People are also reading…

No other inmates were involved, authorities said.

Tate discovered a way to get out of his cell because of a flaw in the original construction of the jail, investigators said, adding that jail property was damaged.

Tate is charged with murder in the death of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley last December. Riley was fatally shot after responding to a call to motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Southern Illinoisan.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.

Watch Now: Related Video

An ancient earthquake in Chile sent humans running for 1,000 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News