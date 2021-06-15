Man jailed in fatal crash at Minneapolis rally has past DWIs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police on Tuesday identified the man who drove into a crowd of demonstrators, killing one and injuring three others, as a 35-year-old from St. Paul with multiple convictions for driving while impaired.

Police say Nicholas Kraus was booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Online jail records show he was arrested early Monday and was being held without bail. He's also being held on suspicion of driving after a license was canceled and providing false information to police, records show.

The Hennepin County jail does not accept messages for people in custody and a phone message could not be left for Kraus. Prosecutors have asked for an extension until noon Wednesday to file charges, and it was not immediately clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

A woman, who family members identified as 31-year-old Deona Knajdek, was killed Sunday night and three other people were injured when Kraus drove into demonstrators during a rally in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.