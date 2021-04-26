Man killed by LA police had been shot by officers before

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who was shot and killed by Los Angeles officers over the weekend had been previously shot by police in Rhode Island in 2018, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County coroner identified the man as 34-year-old Richard Solitro. His autopsy was listed as pending Monday afternoon.

Solitro was wearing body armor Saturday when he confronted police officers in Hollywood, police said.

The altercation initially began when Solitro cut off a police vehicle as the officers responded to another call with the car's lights and sirens turned on. Solitro — driving a black sedan that had words and phrases written on it, such as “King Satan 666” — hit his brakes and backed into the car and got out, holding his right hand behind his back.

"The officers gave him commands which he did not follow, and he started counting down, saying 3… 2… 1… as he started to pull his hand from his back to the front,” Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters.