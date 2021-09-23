Man paralyzed after Iowa police shooting sues officer, city

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said the officer has been cleared internally, citing video that he said shows the shooting was appropriate.

Alvarez-Victoriano was charged in April with misdemeanors for allegedly threatening deputies during the encounter. In an unusual twist, investigators have declined to arrest him since his July 10 release from the hospital due to the care his paralysis would require.

“The jail is simply not equipped to handle him right now,” said Williams, who added that he was also reviewing whether to pursue those charges.

Alvarez-Victoriano is paralyzed from the waist down with a spinal cord injury, unable to work and relying on friends for care and housing, Hamilton said. A bullet remains lodged in his back.

The lawsuit comes as Waterloo has faced upheaval in recent months as Fitzgerald takes steps to reform a department that has struggled with allegations of excessive force and tensions with persons of color.

The lawsuit alleges Waterloo has been aware for years that it has “deficient policies and practices” surrounding the use of force but failed to fix them.