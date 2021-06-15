Man pleads guilty in $20M fraud on coronavirus aid programs

“In truth, Ma appears to be the only employee of either company and he had no legitimate claim to the funds for which he applied,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release.

“Small businesses are facing uncertainty and unprecedented challenges, the least of which should be opportunists attempting to loot the federal funds meant to assist them,” she added.

According to prosecutors, a bank approved and disbursed over $800,000 in loan funds for one of Ma's companies, although the money was frozen during the investigation. They said another $650,000 in loans had been approved and a $10,000 loan advance had been provided.

A sentencing agreement with prosecutors that Ma signed Tuesday recommends he be sentenced to between six and seven years in prison, including a two-year mandatory prison sentence on the aggravated identity theft charge. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 22.

Ma's plea deal with prosecutors contained language that made it seem that Ma's deportation was very likely, if not mandatory, but his lawyer, Peter Katz, told Berman that the words were common in legal documents, regardless of the crimes.

“In our opinion, he won't be," Katz said of deportation. Still, he added: “He understands it is a possibility.”

