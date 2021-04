Man pleads guilty in fatal shootings of 8 from Ohio family

A man pleaded guilty in the murders of his child's mother and seven other members of her family on Thursday, the fifth anniversary of when the shootings were discovered in southern Ohio.

Edward “Jake” Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 counts in Pike County court in a deal with prosecutors that spares him from a potential death penalty. He agreed to cooperate in the cases against his parents and brother, who also are charged in the Rhoden family slayings of seven adults and a teenage boy.

“I am guilty, your honor," Wagner calmly told the judge again and again, as each count was read. The charges included eight counts of aggravated murder, as well as charges of conspiracy, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and other charges.

Wagner, 28, said he was deeply sorry. He wasn't immediately sentenced, but his lawyers acknowledged in court that the plea means he will die in prison, and they said he understood that.

The killings in April 2016 — at three trailers and a camper near Piketon — terrified residents in the surrounding rural community and prompted one of the most extensive criminal investigations in state history. It took authorities more than two years to announce the arrests.