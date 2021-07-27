Man pleads guilty to 4 of 8 Atlanta-area spa killings

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses was pleading guilty in Cherokee County on Tuesday, hoping for a sentence of life without parole to the first four of the shooting deaths.

Robert Aaron Long faces still faces the death penalty if convicted in four more shooting deaths in Atlanta, where he faces charges of domestic terrorism with a hate crime enhancement in addition to murder. Long is white and six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

Long walked through the massage business in Woodstock "shooting anyone and everyone he saw," District Attorney Shannon Wallace said. But the prosecutor said he was motivated by a "sex addiction" and his desire to eliminate sources of his temptation, not by any hate against Asians or women.

"All of the evidence that was gathered with regard to Cherokee County, your honor, came to the same conclusion, that this crime was not motivated by a bias or hate against Asian Americans. As for gender bias, Wallace said a charge based on hatred of women would not have extended his sentence.

"This was not any kind of hate crime," she said.