Man probed in BB gun attacks on Southern California vehicles

"Then I started hearing glass shattering and falling,” Pettinger told ABC 7. “So I checked my mirrors and figured I was possibly the next victim being shot at.”

The arrest came after at least three shootings were reported Tuesday on the 91 and 15 freeways, the news station said.

No serious injuries have been reported.

“We’re very fortunate that up until this point, it didn’t end in someone getting hurt. This definitely had the potential for it,” CHP Officer Ramon Duran said.

The back window of a CHP cruiser was damaged May 14 along the 91 freeway in Anaheim Hills, though it wasn’t known if it was caused by a BB or pellet gun, CHP spokesman Officer Florentino Olivera said at the time.

In response, the CHP boosted patrols in the area, the Orange County Register reported.

In many cases, the victims heard a noise before realizing one of their windows had been shot. In at least one case, a driver saw a flash before his windshield sustained damage, the newspaper said.

