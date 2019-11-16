Man remains jailed after fatally stabbing Popeyes customer
Man remains jailed after fatally stabbing Popeyes customer

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A man charged with fatally stabbing a Popeyes restaurant customer who reportedly had cut to the front of a line for chicken sandwich orders was held without bond after an initial court appearance.

A judge in Prince George’s County, Maryland, ordered 30-year-old Ricoh McClain jailed without bond Friday.

The Washington Post reports attorney Thomas Mooney suggested McClain was inappropriately charged with first- and second-degree murder in the Nov. 4 killing of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis. Mooney said McClain “has very viable” defenses, but didn’t elaborate.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski has said Davis cut to the front of the line for chicken sandwiches - a popular new menu item - when McClain confronted him.

Popeyes resumed selling the sandwich Nov. 3 after first releasing them in August.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

