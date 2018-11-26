Try 3 months for $3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Florida man accused of deliberately driving into a family on a bike ride is too mentally ill to stand trial.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Mark Kiser declared 31-year-old Mikese Morse incompetent to proceed Monday after reviewing a psychological assessment. Morse will go to a state hospital to receive mental health treatment before prosecution can continue.

Morse's parents say they tried unsuccessfully for years to get their son treatment for schizophrenia.

Tampa police say 42-year-old Pedro Aguerreberry was riding on an off-road bike path with his two sons in June when Morse drove his car off the road, over a grass median and into them.

Aguerreberry was killed, and his 3-year-old boy was seriously injured. His 8-year-old son wasn't seriously hurt.

