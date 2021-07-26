Man’s bid to float from Florida to New York in bubble device cut short

A man inside a makeshift bubble floating along the Atlantic Ocean washed ashore in Florida Saturday.

It was the latest attempt by runner Reza Baluchi to run across the sea inside a cylindrical contraption he calls a “hydropod.” This time, he was headed from Florida to New York to raise money for first responders, sick children and people who are homeless, he said.

The Flagler County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office reported that Baluchi, 49, left St. Augustine Friday in his hydropod with the goal of reaching New York.

He had to turn back after discovering some of his safety and navigation equipment had been stolen. His belongings were eventually recovered, but they’re essential for his maritime journeys, he said.

It wasn’t Baluchi’s first time trying to set sail in Atlantic waters in a flotation device. In 2014, the Coast Guard rescued him while he tried to reach Bermuda from Florida in a homemade hydro pod. He has also run from Los Angeles to New York twice and once circled the U.S. perimeter in an 11,720-mile trek.