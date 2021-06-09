Man sentenced to death for murder of Nebraska store clerk

Trail didn't apologize to Loofe's family in the courtroom, saying it “would be an insult to you for what I've put you through," but he said killing her was the only thing he has done in his life that he regrets.

Trail admitted that he repeatedly lied to authorities and plotted to kill Loofe two to three hours before he carried out the murder. But he asserted that Boswell wasn’t in the room and didn’t know he was going to do it. He said he “could care less” about the sentence he receives.

“I am not looking for mercy, forgiveness, or anything else,” he said.

Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson said the murder met the legal standard of “exceptional depravity” necessary to impose the ultimate punishment. She noted that Trail — who changed his story numerous times — bragged about the murder and implied to investigators that he and Boswell drank Loofe’s blood. Evidence also showed he bought a hacksaw, tools and bleach before the killing.

“Trail's words and actions demonstrate he had no regard for the life of Sydney Loofe beyond his own personal pleasures,” Johnson said.

Loofe’s family left the Saline County Courthouse without taking questions.