Man sentenced to death in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy

Baker’s body camera recorded some of what happened next: While he walked around the rear of the car to the passenger side, Wiggins fired a pistol about five times, hitting him at least once. Baker tried to take cover but collapsed, prosecutors said.

Wiggins then fired five more times, the last three at short range, prosecutors said.

After firing those shots, Wiggins went to where Baker was lying and thought he was dead, but “didn’t want the man (Baker) to suffer,” so he shot Baker in the head multiple times “like a dog, you know, man, it's suffering. You make sure,” Wiggins told investigators in court documents.

Wiggins answered a radio dispatch and a call from another deputy on Baker’s cellphone, pretending to be Baker, the state indictment says.

Then he dragged the deputy’s body into the rear seat of the patrol car and drove it 3 or 4 miles (5 or 6 kilometers) to a field, court filings say. He told investigators he was thinking about the TV show “CSI” and worried about forensic evidence and fingerprints, so he lit paperwork on fire in the front and back seats and fled, court documents show.