Man sleeps in stranger's house mistaking it for Airbnb, what to know about March Madness, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, March 16.
NCAA tournament
With both the NCAA men's and women's postseason basketball tournaments starting next week and Selection Sunday just hours away, here's what you need to know about the road to both Final Fours.
Selection Sunday, when college basketball teams find out their March Madness place, features two special programs this Sunday -- CBS airs the men's bracket reveal at 6 p.m. ET followed by the women's bracket reveal at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Find out what you need to know for your bracket here:
Japan earthquake
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Japan on Wednesday, cutting power to millions of homes and leading to a tsunami advisory being issued around the Fukushima prefecture, where a 2011 quake caused a disaster at a nuclear power plant.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later said "no abnormalities" had been detected at any of the country's nuclear plants. A bullet train derailed near Fukushima as a result of the earthquake but no injuries were reported, he said at a press conference.
Find out more here:
Russian troops destroy theater in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces destroyed a theater in the city of Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering.
There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries in what the Mariupol city council said was an airstrike on the theater Wednesday.
The Maxar satellite imagery firm said images from Monday showed the word “children” had been written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building.
More live updates here:
Zelenskyy's impassioned plea
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror attacks Wednesday in an impassioned video plea to Congress to send more help for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Lawmakers stood and cheered, and President Joe Biden later announced the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones.
Biden also declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal — his strongest condemnation yet — the day after the Senate unanimously asked for an international investigation of Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.
Read more of what he said (and Biden's response) here:
Federal Reserve begins fight against inflation
The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling up to six additional rate hikes this year.
The Fed's quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that followed the recovery from the recession. The rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.
Get more info here:
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the wors…
***
9 dead in crash involving University of Southwest golf teams
Daylight Saving Time
Homeless people shootings
***
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, March 16
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, the actor-turned-wartime leader's latest video stop as he employs the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has approved a bipartisan blueprint to overhaul the nation’s public health system, applying the lessons of COVID-19 to future outbreaks through a new chain of command, a stronger medical supply chain, and clearer crisis communications.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, accordi…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband's positive test.
LONDON (AP) — Two British citizens who had been jailed in Iran for more than five years — a charity worker and a retired civil engineer — were on their way home Wednesday after the U.K. government settled a decades-old debt to Iran.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Equal Pay Day on Tuesday by spotlighting new steps aimed at closing the gender pay gap for federal workers and contractors. And he urged private companies to do likewise.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean missile fired from its capital region exploded soon after liftoff in an apparent failed launch on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, amid speculation that the North is preparing to launch its longest-range weapon in the most significant provocation in years.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former California U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes’ resignation to lead Donald Trump’s media company has left his one-time constituents with an odd special election: Voters will select someone to complete the remaining months of his term in a district that will disappear next year.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino scored a career-high 15 points and Indiana beat turn…