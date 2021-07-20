Man sues police for defamation after charges dropped

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man whose charges were dropped after police body camera footage showed he did not fight an officer who attacked him is suing the city of Rock Hill and U.S Rep. Ralph Norman for defamation.

Travis Price worked second shift at a chemical plant and has no criminal record so the untrue items in the police news release issued after leaders had seen the body camera were especially damaging to Price's reputation, his lawyer wrote in his lawsuit.

In a Facebook posting, Norman repeated those false police statements slandering Price more, the lawsuit said.

“By issuing a press release to the media that was riddled with lies and mistruths about what occurred with Mr. Price on June 23, the Rock Hill Police Department changed his life in a devastating way,” attorney Justin Bamberg wrote in a statement.

Price saw his brother get pulled over by Rock Hill police on June 23 and stopped to check on him and was told he could take his brother's jewelry after officers found marijuana and a gun in the car, the lawsuit said.