Man suspected of killing 3 in 2 states still eluding police

Terry was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder for shooting at Chester County deputies during the late Monday night chase. One bullet lodged in the windshield of a deputy's cruiser just above the steering wheel. She was not hurt and kept chasing, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

Since then, authorities issued a murder warrant against Terry for the killing of a person found inside a York home and five attempted murder warrants for two separate shootings in Chester County all on May 2. Investigators did not immediately release details on those incidents or how they were linked to Terry.

In Missouri, Terry and Simpson are believed to have shot Dr. Sergei Zacharev during a Saturday night robbery in a restaurant parking lot, and then shot Barbara Goodkin about 45 minutes later as she sat in her car, using the same weapon in each shooting, Spiess said.

The pair were in the same car with the same stolen plate when the deputy pulled up to them Monday night in South Carolina, authorities said.