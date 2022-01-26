 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8

  • 0

CHICAGO (AP) — A teenage boy and man were charged Wednesday with murder in last weekend’s death of an 8-year-old Chicago girl who was shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on the city's Southwest Side.

Melissa Ortega of Chicago was walking on the street with her mother Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a 29-year-old alleged gang member who was leaving a nearby store, police have said. Police believe he was the intended target.

The girl was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Do cloth masks work against omicron?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News