Man wanted in Carlos Ghosn's escape accuses US of 'betrayal'

"My father is in his mid 80s now. We're going to get over there and we’re going to get tortured. I’m not going to be here for my father’s last days, which I’d like to be obviously. His grandson would like to be as well," Taylor said. “Don't you think we’ve been punished enough already?”

Taylor refused to discuss the details of the case because of the possibility he will be tried in Japan. But he insisted that his son “wasn't involved" and was not in Japan when Ghosn left.

Prosecutors have described it as one of the most “brazen and well-orchestrated escape acts in recent history." Authorities say the Taylors were paid at least $1.3 million for their help. Ghosn wired more than $860,000 to a company linked to Peter Taylor shortly before the escape and Ghosn’s son later made $500,000 in cryptocurrency payments, authorities said.

On the day of the escape, Michael Taylor flew into Osaka on a chartered jet with another man, George-Antoine Zayek, carrying two large black boxes and pretending to be musicians with audio equipment, authorities said. Meanwhile, Ghosn, free on bail, headed to the Grand Hyatt in Tokyo and met up with Peter Taylor, who was already in Japan, authorities say.