Man who admits rapes in Butte gets deferred sentence; prosecutor says victims support outcome

A former Montana Tech football player who admitted raping two women in Butte will do no prison time and could get the crime expunged from his record if he stays out of trouble and meets other requirements for six years.

District Judge Kurt Krueger agreed to the deferred sentence for 20-year-old Derek James Nygaard of Clancy on Thursday after prosecutor Samm Cox made it clear that the two victims supported the plea deal behind it.

Cox said Nygaard was young and had no previous criminal history, but said the key factor in the plea agreement was the victims. They were in the courtroom with family members for the sentencing hearing.

“There’s no excuse or justifications for his actions but the victims wanted me to let the court know that their acceptance of this recommendation is based upon their hope — their sincere hope — that nobody else has to go through the position they were in,” Cox said.

“They hope he can take the necessary steps, with counseling, with all the conditions of supervision, and become a productive member of the community.”

Krueger also said it was an unusual sentence and noted, as Cox had, that if Nygaard failed to follow requirements and conditions of probation, he could be sentenced up to life in prison.

The conditions include counseling and he must register as a sex offender for the next six years. If he meets all requirements for six years, he can petition the court to have his guilty plea withdrawn and the case removed from his record.

“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should be given a chance, and this chance you are getting is an incredible chance,” the judge said.

He said Nygaard needed to work on his psycho-sexual issues “not only in relation to this offense but respect for people.”

Nygaard made a brief statement before Krueger imposed the sentence.

“Your honor, I’m incredibly disappointed in my behavior by acting disrespectfully,” he said. “In the past year-and-a-half, I have begun the long process of maturing and taking on the responsibility of becoming a man my family and I can be proud of."

Nygaard was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, but the counts were combined into one and he pleaded guilty. But in doing so, he admitted raping both women.

Nygaard was a student at Montana Tech in the 2020 fall semester but was no longer enrolled there or still a member of the football team when prosecutors filed charges in March 2021. The university said privacy laws prohibited them from releasing any other information on him.

According to charging documents, a woman came to the Butte police station on Oct. 13, 2020, and said Nygaard had made sexual advances on three separate occasions between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18. During the third one, he prevented her from leaving his residence and violated her with his finger.

She said she felt ashamed that it happened and felt compelled to tell police after she found out there might be another victim.

Montana Tech had already initiated Title IX proceedings, a civil complaint process for addressing claims of sexual assault or sexual violence, and gave Butte police statements about the alleged incidents, prosecutors say.

During their investigation, police contacted another potential victim and after some time, that woman agreed to speak with a detective.

She said she and Nygaard had been in a short-term relationship in August 2020 but it ended and they didn’t communicate much until the end of September, when he started making comments about self-harm.

He sent her a social media missive on Oct. 3 that year asking her to let him into her residence complex. She told police he appeared extremely drunk and had a hard time walking so she let him come to her residence.

She asked him to leave but he made sexual advances, pinned her hand against a bed, covered her mouth with another hand and raped her. She tried to call someone for help at one point but he took her phone, prosecutors say.

Cox talked to the victims and their families after the hearing before speaking with The Montana Standard. He reiterated that the wishes of the victims were the most important factor in the plea deal and sentence.

“They understood from being perspective and being students themselves that the ramifications from this are for the entirety of this person’s life,” Cox said. “So they thought, putting themselves in somebody else’s shoes, that an opportunity was warranted.”

But Cox said a deferred sentence was a “double-edged sword.”

“He either avails of it and shows that it was a mistake of maturity — a mistake that is not consistent with being a sexual predator — or if he does show any other signs that he is a predator of any nature, we have an opportunity to go for a full sentence,” Cox said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0