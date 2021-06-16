Man who drove at Minneapolis protesters charged with murder

Witnesses have said Kraus was driving an SUV when he struck a parked car, tossing it into the crowd of demonstrators. Police said protesters pulled Kraus from his vehicle and witnesses reported demonstrators struck him. Kraus was arrested and treated for injuries at a hospital.

Kraus has five convictions for driving while impaired dating back to a 2007 incident, according to online court records. Court records also show his driver’s license was canceled in 2013 because he was found to be “inimical to public safety.”

A search warrant affidavit seeking a blood sample from Kraus following the crash says he admitted several times that he was the driver, without being asked, but when asked specific questions he gave illogical and irrelevant answers. Kraus told police his name was Jesus Christ and Tim Burton, that he had been a carpenter for 2,000 years, and that he wanted to get his children to the Super Bowl, the affidavit says.

The officer tried to perform a field sobriety test, but Kraus “was unable to follow directions and would not keep his eyes open long enough to complete the test," the affidavit said.

The affidavit says a city camera showed Kraus was speeding and did not appear to show him hitting the brakes before he hit the other vehicle. Results from the blood tests are pending.