Man who gave tortillas thrown at game denies racist intent

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — A California man who claims he provided the tortillas that San Diego-area high school students threw at the basketball team of a mostly Latino high school last weekend has said that his intentions were not racist.

Coronado High School alumnus Luke Serna said he gave packs of tortillas to players for a celebration and that throwing them was a tradition at University of California, Santa Barbara, where he attended, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. In a statement posted online, Serna said the tortillas were thrown after the game was over and a confrontation broke out between players of the two teams.

“There was absolutely no racial intent behind that action,” he wrote.

“I brought the tortillas to the game and provided them to players and cheerleaders to toss out onto the floor of the gym in celebration IF, and they certainly did, win the Regional Championship Game.”

Serna also criticized the firing of Coronado's head basketball coach following the incident with mostly Latino Orange Glen High School of Escondido, Calif.