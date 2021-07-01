Man who infected 46 patients with hepatitis C denied release

Kwiatkowski appeared to anticipate that response.

“Chances are, I’ll do all my time,” he said. “I’m prepared for that, but I would like to show the court I am a new man.”

Had he been released, Kwiatkowski planned to live with the family of a Rochester, New Hampshire, woman who befriended him before his guilty plea when she visited him in jail as a mental health counselor. Linda Baillargeon called Kwiatkowski a “really fine young man” who has become a member of her family.

“We saw something very restorable in David,” she said. “There was something very uniquely special about him that allowed me to feel safe.”

At his sentencing hearing, Kwiatkowski apologized to his victims, saying his crime was caused by an addiction to painkillers and alcohol. He later claimed he pleaded guilty under extreme emotional distress, that his mental state should have been in question for agreeing to the deal and that his sentence should have been much lower.

Linda Ficken, who traveled to New Hampshire for the sentencing, contracted hepatitis C from Kwiatkowski at Hayes Medical Center in Kansas in 2011 and has since recovered.