 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man who shot dog walker with AK-47 convicted of murder

  • 0

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder on Thursday.

Prosecutors alleged Michael Close, 38, had gotten into a “verbal exchange” with Isabella Thallas, 21, and Darian Simon as they were encouraging their dog to relieve itself outside Close’s apartment near Coors Field on June 10, 2020.

Close had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but jurors concluded that he knew what he was doing when he opened fire, The Denver Post reported.

Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” before getting the AK-47, which he had taken from a friend who was a Denver police sergeant. Prosecutors said he fired 24 times.

People are also reading…

Close’s public defender, Sonja Prins, said Close had suffered a mental break, saying an abusive childhood, a string of job losses, a breakup and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to his poor mental health at the time of the shooting.

Close cried as the verdict was read, as did members of Thallas' family.

Thallas' mother, Anna Thallas, said she felt numb.

“We’ve been waiting 2½ years for this day and what happened in there just went by… almost as fast as my daughter was slaughtered,” she said through tears. “And our lives were changed forever.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Denver Post.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days

Authorities say a 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days. Columbia police say Bessie Durham cleaned the Belk at Columbiana Centre for an outside company. Investigators say her body was found Monday after her family filed a missing person report. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom. Investigators say she was seen on camera going into the restroom Thursday morning and didn't come out. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says there are no signs someone killed Durham or that she was using drugs. Police say the store was open regularly over those four days and they are investigating to see if anyone was negligent.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Former U.S. Secretary Mike Pompeo talks about Trump's top secret documents, immigration reform and a possible presidential run during Sioux City press conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News