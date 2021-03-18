Man who shot ex-NFL star released on bond

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man who shot ex-New Orleans Saints star Will Smith in New Orleans in 2016 following a confrontation over a traffic crash was released on bond Thursday.

Cardell Hayes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction in Smith’s shooting and attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith’s wife. But the verdict from the jury was not unanimous — jurors voted 10-2 — and has since been ruled unconstitutional.

Hayes' bond was lowered to $225,000 and he was freed, his attorney, Eric Santana, confirmed. The new bail amount was far less than the $1.75 million set when he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

State Judge Camille Buras noted that prosecutors plan to proceed with prosecution for manslaughter and attempted manslaughter, not the original charges, at a July 12 trial. She set bail at $175,000 on the manslaughter charge and $50,000 for attempted manslaughter.

Buras ruled from the bench at the courthouse in New Orleans. Smith's widow, Racquel Smith, and Hayes both witnessed the hearing over Zoom.