Man who stabbed Asian American charged with attempted murder

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian American woman in San Francisco in an unprovoked attack has been charged with attempted murder, the city’s top prosecutor announced Friday.

Daniel Cauich, 35, was also charged with battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said.

Cauich’s arraignment was scheduled for Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Ahn “Peng” Taylor was on her daily walk near her downtown apartment Wednesday when Cauich allegedly hit her in the head and stabbed her on the forearm, hip and torso. He then continued walking and threw away the knife, Boudin said.

Police officers who responded to a report of a stabbing found a knife near the crime scene and obtained a photo of Cauich and circulated it to all officers. Police arrested him two hours after the attack.

Taylor was taken to a local hospital, where she is recovering, Boudin said.

The attack comes amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in San Francisco and across the country since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.