Man who went to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash

Actor William Shatner of the famed "Star Trek" TV series blasted off on a speedy trip to space, a guest of Trekkie Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin space travel company. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when the small plane they were in crashed in a wooded area of northern New Jersey, according to state police.
The one-time space tourist Glen M. de Vries, 49, of New York City, and Thomas P. Fischer, 54, of Hopatcong, were aboard the single-engine Cessna 172 that went down Thursday.
De Vries was an instrument-rated private pilot, and Fischer owned a flight school. Authorities have not said who was piloting the small plane.
Glen de Vries, among four passengers on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, arrives for a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, on Oct. 13, 2021. He died in the crash of a single-engine Cessna 172 that went down Thursday in a wooded area of New Jersey.
AP Photo/LM Otero
The plane had left Essex County Airport in Caldwell, on the edge of the New York City area, and was headed to Sussex Airport, in rural northwestern New Jersey, when the Federal Aviation Administration alerted public safety agencies to look for the missing plane around 3 p.m.
Emergency crews found the wreckage in Hampton Township around 4 p.m., the FAA said.
De Vries, co-founder of a tech company, traveled Oct. 13 aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, spending more than 10 minutes in space after launching along with Shatner and others aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
"It's going to take me a while to be able to describe it. It was incredible," de Vries said as he got his Blue Origin "astronaut wings" pinned onto his blue flight suit by Bezos.
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket latest space passengers, from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, on Oct. 13, 2021..
AP Photo/LM Otero
"We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Glen de Vries," Blue Origin tweeted Friday. "He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates. His passion for aviation, his charitable work, and his dedication to his craft will long be revered and admired."
De Vries co-founded Medidata Solutions, a software company specializing in clinical research, and was the vice chair of life sciences and health care at Dassault Systemes, which acquired Medidata in 2019. He had taken part in an auction for a seat on the first flight and bought a seat on the second trip.
De Vries also served on the board of Carnegie Mellon University.
Fischer owned the flight school Fischer Aviation and was its chief instructor, according to the company's website.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Photos: William Shatner through the years
Actor William Shatner, star of "The World of Suzie Wong" on Broadway is shown Jan. 22, 1959 from the Village Square, in New York's Greenwich Village. Shatner is shown wearing a suburban wool coat with gold and brown plaid and a deep V neckline. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Stage actress Julie Harris, right, with actor William Shatner star in a Broadway comedy, "A Shot In The Dark" at the Booth Theatre in New York Jan. 11, 1962. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
The movie, "Star Trek," is now in production in Hollywood, Nov. 8, 1978, involving members of the original television series team: from left, Leonard Nimoy, director Robert Wise, producer Gene Roddenberry, Deforest Kelley and William Shatner. Nine years after the cancellation of the television show, the space adventure's popularity is stronger than ever. The film, with the same cast as the show, is budgeted at $20 million-- more than all the 79 television episodes cost. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
William Shatner, as Capt. James Kirk (right) and his first officer Leonard Nimoy, as Mr. Spock, will once again command the star ship U.S.S. Enterprise in a major movie film it was announced on Tuesday, March 28, 1978 in Los Angels at a Paramount Studio press conference.
JLR
William Shatner, who stars as Captain Kirk, commander of the starship U.S.S. Enterprise in the movie "Star Trek," arrives at the world premiere of the movie, Dec. 6, 1979 at the MacArthur Theater in Washington. The woman at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
DENNIS COOK
Cast members of "Star Trek II : The Wrath of Khan" get together for a special salute on "The MERV Show," during taping for that upcoming show on Tuesday, May 18, 1982 in Los Angeles. Members of the USS Enterprise, from left, are William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley and Bibi Besch. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
Actor William Shatner will portray a police officer in an upcoming ABC television show, "Sgt. Hooker." Shatner portrays a former detective who decides to return to the police force as a uniformed officer on March 7, 1982. Shatner described his character as a conservative man with a real distaste for crime. (AP Photo/Lennox Mclendon)
Lennox Mclendon
William Shatner (Actor) with Leonard Nimoy during filming shown in new ABC-TV's fall series: "T.J. Hooker" on Dec. 14, 1982. (AP Photo/RED)
RED
William Shatner (Actor) with actor Leonard Nimoy at the 34th Annual Emmy Awards Banquet in the Century Plaza Hotel on Sept. 19, 1982 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick UT)
Nick UT
William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, the dynamic duo in "Star Trek," meet again on Jan. 29, 1983 after 13 years in an upcoming episode of ABC's "T.J. Hooker," in which Shatner portrays the star, Hooker, and Nimoy his former partner and now a lieutenant who's after the man who allegedly attacked his daughter. (AP Photo/Lennox Mclendon)
Lennox Mclendon
Closeups of William Shatner (Actor), his wife in front of Hollywood's Walk of Fame on May 19, 1983 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Saxon)
Saxon
Actor William Shatner poses in his police sergeant uniform during break in taping of his TV show "T.J. Hooker" on Oct. 28, 1985. (AP Photo/Lacy Atkins)
Lacy Atkins
Actor William Shatner, currently starring in “Star Trek TV,” rehearses a skit for Saturday Night Live, on December 20, with the show’s regular stars Kevin Nealon, center an Dana Carvey, right, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 1986 in New York. In the segment, Shatner plays a television repairman who dreams of boldly going where no man has gone, but figures he will never do it. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
William Shatner, more used to kisses from beautiful aliens in his role as Captain Kirk of the Starship Enterprise, gets a whale of a kiss from Yaka the 10,000-pound killer whale at a Vallejo, California, wildlife park, on Monday, March 16, 1987. Shatner, whose crew captured whales of a different breed to save the Earth in the latest Star Trek movie, made the Monday appearance to promote contributions to the California Rare and Endangered Species Preservation Program. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Paul Sakuma
William Shatner joins the Mardi Gras celebration upon his arrival in New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 28, 1987. Shatner will reign as King Bacchus when the parade rolls through the streets on Sunday night in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Skip Heine)
Skip Heine
FILE- In this Dec. 28, 1988, file photo shows members of the "Star Trek" crew, from left, James Doohan, DeForest Kelley, Walter Koenig, William Shatner, George Takei, Leonard Nimoy, and Nichelle Nichols, toast the newest "Star Trek" film during a news conference at Paramount Studios. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith,File)
Bob Galbraith
FILE - In this 1988 file photo, William Shatner, who portrays Capt. James T. Kirk, attends a photo opportunity for the film "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier." (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)
Bob Galbraith
Co-stars Patrick Stewart, left, and William Shatner are shown at the Paramount Pictures 25th anniversary celebration of the sci-fi television show "Star Trek" in Los Angeles, Ca., June 6, 1991. The event also marks the official presentation of Paramount's newest office building, named after the series' creator Gene Roddenberry. (AP Photo/Julie Markes)
JULIE MARKES
Actor William Shatner displays a copy of his book recalling his experiences playing the role of Capt. James T. Kirk in the "Star Trek" television series and subsequent films during an appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1993 at New York's trendy Planet Hollywood. The book, "Star Trek Memories" was written with Chris Kreski. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Actor William Shatner makes a phone call by using an AT&T prepaid Star Trek card at a news conference in New York Wednesday, Feb. 18, 1998. Shatner played Captain Kirk in the television series that premiered in 1966. AT&T is introducing four prepaid Star Trek cards on April 1 featuring different characters in denominations of 15, 30, 60 and 100 minutes. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MARK LENNIHAN
Actor William Shatner celebrates with his award backstage after winning Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in an episode of "The Practice," at the 2004 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
CHRIS PIZZELLO
This Sept. 13, 2004 file photo shows actor William Shatner as he poses on the set of ABC's "Boston Legal" television drama in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, FILE)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
William Shatner accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his work on "Boston Legal" at the 57th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday, Sept. 18, 2005, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
Actor William Shatner poses in his office Wednesday, April 9, 2008, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ric Francis)
Ric Francis
Actor William Shatner is interviewed at the Big Apple Comic Con in New York, Friday, Oct. 16, 2009. This weekend on a Hudson River pier, a huge pop culture festival brings together celebrities from the world of comic books, television, movies and sports. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
William Shatner hosts the Juno Awards on Sunday, April 1, 2012, in Ottawa, Ontario. (AP Photo/Arthur Mola)
Arthur Mola
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2013 file photo, William Shatner poses for a portrait in New York. The "Star Trek" star has partnered with custom motorcycle builder American Wrench to create the Rivet motorcycle. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)
Dan Hallman
Actors Patrick Stewart, left, and William Shatner gesture during the Star Trek: The Next Generation Reunion Event at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, IL on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2014. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
Barry Brecheisen
Brad Paisley, from left, William Shatner and Carrie Underwood perform a skit at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
William Shatner throws out the ceremonial first pitch in front of characters from Boston Comic Con, before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Boston, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, photo, from left, Henry Winkler, Terry Bradshaw, Jeff Dye, George Foreman and William Shatner, cast members in the NBC reality series "Better Late Than Never," pose together at NBCUniversal Studios in Universal City, Calif. After traipsing across Asia in the first season of the travelogue reality show “Better Late Than Never,” Foreman, Bradshaw, Winkler and Shatner are reuniting for a tour of Europe in season two, which premieres New Year’s Day on NBC. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Actor William Shatner is seated on stage, Sunday, May 6, 2018, during New England Institute of Technology commencement, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at McCormick Place on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Rob Grabowski
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!