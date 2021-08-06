Man whose case led to landmark ruling reconvicted by feds

A telephone message left Friday with Murphy's attorneys wasn't immediately returned.

The case ultimately made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which issued a landmark decision last year that because the Muscogee Nation's reservation had never been disestablished by Congress, the state did not have jurisdiction there in cases involving tribal citizens.

The Muscogee Nation's reservation encompasses 3 million acres (12,100 square kilometers), including most of the city of Tulsa. Based on the high court's ruling, the decision has since been expanded to include the reservations of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nations, which cover essentially the entire eastern half of the state. It has led to hundreds of criminal convictions being thrown out, including several death penalty cases, and those cases being refiled in federal or tribal courts.

The case ended up being named for another criminal defendant, Jimcy McGirt, in a case involving similar jurisdictional issues. McGirt also was retried and convicted in federal court.

