Man with Adam Toledo when he was shot by police out of jail

CHICAGO (AP) — The man who was allegedly with a 13-year-old shortly before the child was shot to death by a Chicago police officer has been bailed out of jail, the Cook County Sheriff’s Department revealed Monday.

Ruben Roman, 21, was placed on electronic monitoring Saturday after posting a $15,000 bond in the case involving Adam Toledo. A $25,000 bond was also posted for Roman for a 2019 gun case.

Surveillance video released last week by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates Chicago police shootings at a passing vehicle the morning of March 29, while Adam Toledo stood near to him.

Adam was shot to death after being chased by an officer who responded to shots fired. Police body-camera footage shows Officer Eric Stillman shoot Adam less than a second after the boy dropped a gun, turned toward the officer and began raising his hands. Stillman chased the boy down a dark alley after responding to a report of gunshots. The shooting of Adam has sparked protests around the country.