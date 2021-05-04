Man with neo-Nazi ties gets 3 years for bogus threats, calls

In court papers, the defense argued Denton was becoming disillusioned with Atomwaffen Division ideology and was trying to distance himself from the group at the time of his arrest last year, but that he found it difficult to do so because his roommate and many of his friends were group members.

Cuellar said at Tuesday's hearing that she was “baffled” by the defense argument that the conduct should not be considered a hate crime. She said he knowingly participated in the swatting conspiracy, and that he can't absolve himself by saying others chose the specific targets.

“He knew what was going on and that it furthered the mission of Atomwaffen Division and its hateful views,” she said.

And she rejected the notion that Denton was on the road to redemption at the time of his arrest. She noted that he told an undercover officer a month before his arrest that a raid and arrest would be good for Atomwaffen because it would increase its profile. She acknowledged that Denton may have exited from Atomwaffen Division, but that was only to pursue his own brand of white supremacy.