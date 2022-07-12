Manchester United vs. Liverpool, Jill Biden's gaffe, 2022 Emmy nominations, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 12.
Man United vs. Liverpool
New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag oversaw a 4-0 win over archrival Liverpool on Tuesday in his first game in charge as European pre-season friendlies returned to Asia after a two-year break.
The Dutch coach was quick to downplay the significance of the result, however, against a Liverpool side that made a total of 21 substitutions.
“I think our team played brave, played proactive. We have to work really hard to cut out the mistakes but of course we are happy with the first game. I know we have good players," Ten Hag told the club's in-house TV channel.
Emmy nominations 2022
“Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor.
“Squid Game,” a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards. “Succession” captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020.
“Ted Lasso” was the top comedy series nominee with 20 bids.
Jill Biden
Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are "as unique" as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.
"The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," tweeted Jill Biden's spokesperson, Michael LaRosa.
The first lady flew to San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group formerly known as the National Council of La Raza.
Photos from the James Webb telescope
Amazon Prime Day
Mount Vesuvius fall
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, July 12
The vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee says Donald Trump has attempted to contact a witness who was talking to the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Tuesday that the Justice Department has been notified. She says, “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously.” The Jan. 6 committee has revealed details of an “unhinged” late-night meeting at the White House as defeated President Donald Trump’s outside lawyers suggested the military seize state voting machines. At Tuesday's hearing, the panel also highlighted the ways that violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker said was Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington.
Japanese have bid their final goodbye to assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as his funeral was held at a temple. Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, remained influential even after stepping down two years ago. He was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech. Hundreds of people filled sidewalks outside Zojoji temple in downtown Tokyo to bid farewell to Abe. Some called out “Abe san!” as a motorcade with the hearse slowly drove by. About 1,000 people, including Abe's widow, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, governing party leaders and foreign officials, attended the temple funeral. Abe’s assassination has shaken Japan, one of the world’s safest nations with some of the strictest gun laws. A suspect was arrested on the spot.
A Russian ammunition depot was apparently targeted by Ukrainian forces overnight, resulting in a massive blast captured on social media. The Ukrainian military’s southern command said the rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the important Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces. Video on social media showed a massive explosion. The nature of the strike suggested that Ukrainian forces used U.S-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to strike the area.
Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not. A person familiar with a series of agreements signed after the two leaders met Tuesday says they also called for expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues and welcoming more refugees. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been formally announced.
The Democratic National Committee is launching a digital ad campaign to energize its voters after last month’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The ad campaign warns Republicans’ goal is to outlaw abortion nationwide. The DNC is sponsoring an at least $10,000 digital ad buy beginning Tuesday on the websites of more than 20 lifestyle publications, including Teen Vogue and Cosmopolitan. The cost is modest for a national campaign, especially as activists accuse top Democrats including President Joe Biden of not responding forcefully enough to the Supreme Court’s decision. The DNC also plans a TV ad campaign. Many top Republicans see the overturning of Roe as a promise they kept to voters.
California firefighters have gained ground against a wildfire that poses a threat to a famous grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park. The Washburn Fire has scorched about 4.2 square miles but is 22% percent contained as of Monday night. The fire is a threat to more than 500 mature sequoias in the park’s Mariposa Grove. The grove is being protected by a sprinkler system and officials say that fortunately it has a long history of prescribed burning to reduce vegetation that can fuel flames.
The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world's biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope's initial outward gazes.
Police are seeking a lone gunman wanted for at least five robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores where two people were killed and three wounded. Authorities have connected the suspect to robberies early Monday in Ontario, Riverside, La Habra, Brea and Santa Ana. He could also be connected to a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Upland. One of those killed was 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch His father, Jim Hirsch, said his son had recently gotten sober and was turning around his life as a 7-Eleven clerk in Brea. He lamented his son didn't get more time to “enjoy a normal life.” The robberies all took place on July 11, or 7/11, when the company celebrates its anniversary.
Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday much differently than how it entered the pandemic. The company has long used the two-day event to lure people to its Prime membership. This year, it could help Amazon boost profitability amid a slowdown in overall online sales. That's quite a reversal from the early days of the pandemic when the e-commerce giant’s profits soared as homebound shoppers turned to online shopping to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Now, Amazon says it has too many workers and too much warehouse space. Some analysts says the excess capacity is likely to be a short-term problem for the company.
On Tuesday, the Library of Congress announced that 46-year-old Ada Limón had been named the 24th U.S. poet laureate, officially called the Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry. Her 1-year term begins Sept. 29 with the traditional reading at the Library’s Coolidge Auditorium, one of the laureate’s few formal obligations. Limón, who succeeds Joy Harjo, is an award-winning and unusually popular poet, her acclaimed collection “Bright Dead Things” selling more than 40,000 copies. She has published six books of poetry, most recently “The Hurting Kind,” and also hosts the podcast “The Slowdown.”