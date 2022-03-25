Manchin says he'll back Jackson for Supreme Court, likely assuring her confirmation

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., walks to a caucus lunch at the Capitol in Washington, on Dec. 17, 2021. President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced Friday that he plans to vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court, likely assuring the confirmation of President Joe Biden's nominee.
Manchin was a key vote to watch because he has bucked his party on some of its top domestic priorities. But Manchin has backed all of Biden's judicial nominees so far, and he said he would continue to do so in the case of Jackson, who would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
"I am confident Judge Jackson is supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary to serve as our nation's next Supreme Court Justice," Manchin said in a statement.
Manchin's announcement indicates that Jackson will have the support of all 50 Senate Democrats. That would guarantee her confirmation, as Vice President Kamala Harris could break a tie.
Even as the path clears for Jackson to join the court, Democratic hopes of securing significant Republican support for her nomination appear to be fading.
On Thursday, just hours after the hearings came to a close, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will vote against Jackson's confirmation. He said in a Senate floor speech that he "cannot and will not" support her for a lifetime appointment.
Photos: Scenes from Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation hearings
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, center, accompanied by Ranking Member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, and Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., second from right, arrives for her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives for her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. Jackson, 51, is the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson greets Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, watches, as she arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson greets Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., as she arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson greets Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as she arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is at left. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, right, speaks as Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, listens at left. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is seated during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
Ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, listens as chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., makes an opening statement during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to opening statements during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. (Mandel Ngan, Pool via AP)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined at left by her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, smiles as she arrives to face questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives for her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., discusses "dark money" while speaking during the nomination hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., second from right, and Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, right, talk with Owen Stokes, 6, son of Kennedy's Chief of Staff David Stokes, during a break in a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Judge Jackson's husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, writes on a visual aid as he questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks as a visual aid is displayed during Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, left, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, right, sit next to each other during Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Johnny and Ellery Brown, parents of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, smile as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., talks about them during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee pauses during Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, after questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., uses a visual aid as he questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
A tear rolls down Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's cheek as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., hugs Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., right, and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, after speaking during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Leila Jackson listens as her mother, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson wipes away tears as she is questioned by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, left, and daughter Leila Jackson look at each other as Judge Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gets a kiss from her husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, at the conclusion of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, right, gets a hug from her husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, left, as she finishes her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left, and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., right, share a laugh as Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, during her confirmation hearing. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Associated Press writers Mark Sherman, Jessica Gresko, Lisa Mascaro and Colleen Long in Washington and Aaron Morrison in New York contributed to this report.
