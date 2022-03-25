Manchin says he'll back Jackson for Supreme Court, likely assuring her confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced Friday that he plans to vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court, likely assuring the confirmation of President Joe Biden's nominee.

Manchin was a key vote to watch because he has bucked his party on some of its top domestic priorities. But Manchin has backed all of Biden's judicial nominees so far, and he said he would continue to do so in the case of Jackson, who would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Keep scrolling for a gallery of photos from Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation hearings

"I am confident Judge Jackson is supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary to serve as our nation's next Supreme Court Justice," Manchin said in a statement.

Manchin's announcement indicates that Jackson will have the support of all 50 Senate Democrats. That would guarantee her confirmation, as Vice President Kamala Harris could break a tie.

Even as the path clears for Jackson to join the court, Democratic hopes of securing significant Republican support for her nomination appear to be fading.

On Thursday, just hours after the hearings came to a close, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will vote against Jackson's confirmation. He said in a Senate floor speech that he "cannot and will not" support her for a lifetime appointment. Full story and more coverage here:

***

PHOTO GALLERY

Associated Press writers Mark Sherman, Jessica Gresko, Lisa Mascaro and Colleen Long in Washington and Aaron Morrison in New York contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0