David Daniel knows his son needs help.
The 8-year-old spent first grade in remote learning and several weeks of second grade in quarantine. The best way to catch him up, research suggests, is to tutor him several times a week during school.
But his Indianapolis school offers Saturday or after-school tutoring — programs that don’t work for Daniel, a single father. The upshot is his son, now in third grade, isn’t getting the tutoring he needs.
Jessica Blalack, left, watches as her son Phoenix Blalack, 6, works with a tutor on his laptop March 7 in his Indianapolis home.
“I want him to have the help,” Daniel said. Without it, “next year is going to be really hard on him.”
As America’s schools confront dramatic learning setbacks caused by the pandemic, experts have held up intensive tutoring as the single best antidote. Yet even as schools wield billions of dollars in federal COVID relief, a small fraction of students have received school tutoring, according to a survey of the nation’s largest districts by the nonprofit news organization Chalkbeat and The Associated Press.
In eight of 12 school systems that provided data, less than 10% of students received any type of district tutoring this fall. To compare, in a federal survey, school officials said half of all U.S. students started this school year behind grade level in at least one subject.
A new tutoring corps in Chicago has served about 3% of students, officials said. The figure was less than 1% in three districts: Georgia’s Gwinnett County, Florida’s Miami-Dade County, and Philadelphia, where the district reported only about 800 students were tutored. In those three systems alone, there were more than 600,000 students who spent no time in a district tutoring program this fall.
The startlingly low tutoring figures point to several problems. Some parents said they didn’t know tutoring was available or didn’t think their children needed it. Some school systems have struggled to hire tutors. Other school systems said the small tutoring programs were intentional, part of an effort to focus on students with the greatest needs.
Whatever the reason, the impact is clear: At a crucial time for students’ recovery, millions of children have not received the academic equivalent of powerful medication.
“It works, it’s effective, it gets students to improve in their learning and catch up,” said Amie Rapaport, a University of Southern California researcher who has analyzed students’ access to intensive tutoring. “So why isn’t it reaching them?”
Phoenix Blalack, 6, works with a tutor on his laptop March 7 in his Indianapolis home.
The Indianapolis school district last year launched two tutoring programs that connect students with certified teachers over video. One is available to all students after school, while the other is offered during the day at certain low-performing schools.
District officials say a trial run boosted student test scores. Parents give it high marks.
“The progress that he made in just a couple months last semester working with his tutor was kind of far beyond what he was grasping and doing at school,” said Jessica Blalack, whose 7-year-old, Phoenix, opted in to after-school tutoring.
Still, the two programs combined served only about 3,200 students last fall, or roughly 17% of students in district-run schools. Two additional tutoring programs operate at a handful of schools.
Only 35% of the students who registered for after-school tutoring last fall attended more than one session, according to district data.
Indianapolis Public Schools spokesperson Marc Ransford said the district is working to improve attendance and hopes to enroll more students in tutoring next school year. It’s also trying to accelerate student learning in other ways, including with a new curriculum and summer school.
Nationwide, schools report that about 10% of students are receiving “high-dosage” tutoring multiple days a week, according to a federal survey from December. The real number could be even lower: Just 2% of U.S. households say their children are getting that kind of intensive tutoring, according to the USC analysis of a different nationally representative survey.
Schools trying to ramp up tutoring have run into roadblocks, including staffing and scheduling. Experts say tutoring is most effective when provided three times a week for at least 30 minutes during school hours. Offering after-school or weekend tutoring is simpler, but turnout is often low.
Harrison Tran, a 10th grader in Savannah, Georgia, struggled to make sense of algebra during remote learning. Last year, his high school offered after-school help. But that wasn’t feasible for Harrison, who lives 30 minutes from school and couldn’t afford to miss his ride home.
Without tutoring help, he started this school year with gaps in his learning.
“When I got into my Algebra II class, I was entirely lost,” he said.
Relatively low family interest has been another challenge. Though test scores plunged during the pandemic, many parents do not believe their children experienced learning loss, or simply are unaware. The disconnect makes it more important to offer tutoring during school, experts say.
“Parents just aren’t as concerned as we need them to be,” said USC education professor Morgan Polikoff, “if we’re going to have to rely on parents opting their kids into interventions.”
Even when students want help, some have been let down.
In Maryland’s Montgomery County, 12th grader Talia Bradley recently sought calculus help from a virtual tutoring company hired by the district. But the problem she was struggling with also stumped the tutor. After an hour trying to sort it out, Talia walked away frustrated.
“My daughter was no farther along,” said Leah Bradley, her mother. “Having an option for online tutoring makes sense, but it can’t be the primary option if you’re looking for good results.”
Here's where every state stands on math and reading proficiency amid 20-year lows
Several studies within the past year have shown just
how detrimental remote learning has been to academic progress during the coronavirus pandemic, especially for students already disadvantaged by racial and economic achievement gaps.
Harvard University's Center for Education Policy Research, for example,
looked at testing data from fall 2019 through fall 2021 of 2 million students in 10,000 schools across 49 states, including Washington D.C. Compared to testing data from the two years before the pandemic, its findings showed that remote learning, including hybrid models, was one of the primary causes of widening academic achievement gaps.
Remote learning is only as effective as the resources a student can access, particularly for younger kids. High-performing fourth-grade students reported having
greater access to resources like a computer, a quiet place to work, and a teacher to help them compared to low-performing students, according to a separate study conducted by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Students in homes where parental educational attainment was less than a high school diploma, as well as those from the lowest income quarter, were most likely to have home internet access only through a smartphone.
As a result of different regional COVID-19 policies and restrictions, achievement gaps varied but were most severe in states with longer durations of remote instruction. Additionally, schools made up of a high percentage of students from low-income families spent an extra 5.5 weeks, on average, learning remotely during 2020-21 than wealthier schools, and fell further behind because of it. While achievement losses still persist among schools that went back to in-person learning, achievement gaps were not worsened like they were among remote students.
The NAEP analyzes exams administered by the Department of Education to fourth and eighth graders as a common measure of academic achievement across the country in math and reading, among other subjects. Its 2022 analysis found that
performance decreased across the board. Nationally, average fourth-grade math scores fell five points since 2019, while eighth-grade math scores dropped eight points. Average reading scores for both fourth and eighth grades fell three points.
To put the 20-year math and reading lows into context,
HeyTutor analyzed the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress data from the DOE's National Center for Education Statistics.
Although school districts are only
required to allocate 20% of their American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding to academic recovery efforts, the Harvard study concludes that some will need to spend all of their aid to combat the effects of lost instructional time and close the achievement gap widened by remote learning.
Alabama
- 4th-grade math:
--- 71% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 230 (7-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 59% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 213 (6-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 53% at basic level, 19% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 251 (2-point decrease from 2003)
Alaska
- 4th-grade math:
--- 65% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 226 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 51% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 204 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 59% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 253 (3-point decrease from 2003)
Arizona
- 4th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 232 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 215 (6-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 58% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 271 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (4-point increase from 2003)
Arkansas
- 4th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 228 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 55% at basic level, 19% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 267 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 255 (3-point decrease from 2003)
California
- 4th-grade math:
--- 67% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 230 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (8-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 56% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (8-point increase from 2003)
Colorado
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 36% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 223 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 63% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 275 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 73% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 263 (5-point decrease from 2003)
Connecticut
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 37% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 63% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 276 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 72% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (3-point decrease from 2003)
Delaware
- 4th-grade math:
--- 64% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 226 (10-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 53% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 208 (16-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 51% at basic level, 18% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (13-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 253 (12-point decrease from 2003)
Florida
- 4th-grade math:
--- 81% at basic level, 41% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 241 (7-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 39% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 225 (7-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 58% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 271 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 69% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (3-point increase from 2003)
Georgia
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 235 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 216 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 59% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 271 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 69% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (2-point increase from 2003)
Hawaii
- 4th-grade math:
--- 77% at basic level, 37% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 237 (10-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (11-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 58% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (4-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (8-point increase from 2003)
Idaho
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 36% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 215 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 71% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 282 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 74% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (no change from 2003)
Illinois
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 237 (4-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 218 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 62% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 275 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Indiana
- 4th-grade math:
--- 78% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 66% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 279 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 70% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 261 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Iowa
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 240 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 218 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 67% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 277 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Kansas
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 235 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 215 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 272 (12-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 256 (10-point decrease from 2003)
Kentucky
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 57% at basic level, 21% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 258 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Louisiana
- 4th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 229 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 57% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (7-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 53% at basic level, 19% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 266 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 66% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 257 (4-point increase from 2003)
Maine
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 233 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 213 (11-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 273 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 66% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 257 (11-point decrease from 2003)
Maryland
- 4th-grade math:
--- 65% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 229 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 56% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 54% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (3-point decrease from 2003)
Massachusetts
- 4th-grade math:
--- 79% at basic level, 43% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 242 (no change from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 70% at basic level, 43% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 227 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 284 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 77% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Michigan
- 4th-grade math:
--- 71% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 232 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 60% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 273 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (5-point decrease from 2003)
Minnesota
- 4th-grade math:
--- 78% at basic level, 41% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 215 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 280 (11-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 72% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Mississippi
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (11-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (12-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 54% at basic level, 18% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 266 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 253 (2-point decrease from 2003)
Missouri
- 4th-grade math:
--- 72% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 232 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 213 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 272 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 258 (9-point decrease from 2003)
Montana
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 68% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 277 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 72% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 261 (9-point decrease from 2003)
Nebraska
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 43% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 242 (6-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 68% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 279 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 70% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (7-point decrease from 2003)
Nevada
- 4th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 229 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 57% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 212 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 56% at basic level, 21% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (7-point increase from 2003)
New Hampshire
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 37% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 223 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 279 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 73% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 263 (8-point decrease from 2003)
New Jersey
- 4th-grade math:
--- 77% at basic level, 39% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (no change from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 223 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 67% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 281 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 77% at basic level, 42% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (2-point increase from 2003)
New Mexico
- 4th-grade math:
--- 60% at basic level, 19% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 221 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 48% at basic level, 21% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 202 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 45% at basic level, 13% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 57% at basic level, 18% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 248 (4-point decrease from 2003)
New York
- 4th-grade math:
--- 66% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 227 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 60% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 274 (6-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 70% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (3-point decrease from 2003)
North Carolina
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (6-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 216 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 274 (7-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 66% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 256 (6-point decrease from 2003)
North Dakota
- 4th-grade math:
--- 81% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 240 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 218 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 69% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 278 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 69% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 258 (12-point decrease from 2003)
Ohio
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 238 (no change from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 64% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 276 (6-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (5-point decrease from 2003)
Oklahoma
- 4th-grade math:
--- 71% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 229 (no change from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 55% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 208 (6-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 52% at basic level, 16% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 21% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 251 (11-point decrease from 2003)
Oregon
- 4th-grade math:
--- 66% at basic level, 29% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 228 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 56% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 210 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 57% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (11-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 257 (7-point decrease from 2003)
Pennsylvania
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 238 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 64% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 219 (no change from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 62% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 274 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (5-point decrease from 2003)
Rhode Island
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (4-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 58% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 270 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 68% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 259 (2-point decrease from 2003)
South Carolina
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (2-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 216 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 56% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 269 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 254 (4-point decrease from 2003)
South Dakota
- 4th-grade math:
--- 80% at basic level, 40% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 65% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 218 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 72% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 281 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 73% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Tennessee
- 4th-grade math:
--- 76% at basic level, 36% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (8-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 59% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 60% at basic level, 25% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 272 (4-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 258 (no change from 2003)
Texas
- 4th-grade math:
--- 78% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 239 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 58% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (1-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 61% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 273 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 66% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 255 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Utah
- 4th-grade math:
--- 78% at basic level, 42% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 240 (5-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 67% at basic level, 37% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 221 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 282 (1-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 75% at basic level, 36% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 265 (1-point increase from 2003)
Vermont
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 234 (8-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 62% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 66% at basic level, 27% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 276 (10-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 73% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 264 (7-point decrease from 2003)
Virginia
- 4th-grade math:
--- 75% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 236 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 214 (9-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 65% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 279 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 69% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (8-point decrease from 2003)
Washington
- 4th-grade math:
--- 74% at basic level, 35% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 235 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 61% at basic level, 34% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 64% at basic level, 28% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 276 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (2-point decrease from 2003)
Washington DC
- 4th-grade math:
--- 57% at basic level, 24% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 223 (18-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 50% at basic level, 26% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 207 (19-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 46% at basic level, 16% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (17-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 57% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 250 (11-point increase from 2003)
West Virginia
- 4th-grade math:
--- 67% at basic level, 23% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 226 (5-point decrease from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 52% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 205 (14-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 48% at basic level, 15% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 260 (11-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 60% at basic level, 22% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 249 (11-point decrease from 2003)
Wisconsin
- 4th-grade math:
--- 79% at basic level, 43% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 240 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 63% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 217 (4-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 70% at basic level, 33% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 281 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 72% at basic level, 32% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 262 (4-point decrease from 2003)
Wyoming
- 4th-grade math:
--- 84% at basic level, 44% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 243 (2-point increase from 2003)
- 4th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 38% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 225 (3-point increase from 2003)
- 8th-grade math:
--- 72% at basic level, 31% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 281 (3-point decrease from 2003)
- 8th-grade reading:
--- 71% at basic level, 30% proficient
--- 2022 average score: 261 (6-point decrease from 2003)
This story originally appeared on HeyTutor and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
