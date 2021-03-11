March 11, 2020: The night sports, as we knew them, ended

“We see some light at the end of the tunnel, with the COVID-19 vaccine being accessible on a widespread basis over the coming weeks and months,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

Sports are games, and games are charted with numbers, and the numbers from the past year are incalculable. Billions of dollars were lost by the shutdown of sports; how much, we’ll never know for certain. Same goes with the jobs lost; thousands, but nobody knows exactitudes. And how many games were never played? Globally, at all levels, that number hits the millions with ease.

For months, every game clock was stuck at 0:00.

Nobody won.

Everybody lost.

“It hit everybody in the face and COVID showed how it disproportionately affects so many others,” San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “And it took something like that to make everybody step up and say, ‘Whoa,’ and see what was going on. And like I said, in many, many aspects of our lives, that made that possible.”