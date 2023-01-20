March for Life returns with post-Roe focus; Biden responds to documents probe; musician David Crosby dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Severe weather, including heavy snow and freezing rain, is expected in the Northeast.

» With the constitutional right to abortion no longer the rule of the land, the March for Life returns Friday with a new focus.

» Google says it’s laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off.

» President Joe Biden says there is “no there there” following the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office. Biden says he is “fully cooperating" and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.

» Defense leaders gathered at Ramstein Air Base in Germany have heard an impassioned plea for more aid from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

» David Crosby has died at 81. The brash rock musician evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young.

» Thousands of protesters demanding the ouster of President Dina Boluarte poured into Peru’s capital, clashing with police who fired tear gas.

» In sports, Boston's continued winning in both NBA and NHL action, Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak is gone, and AP Top 5 teams Purdue and UCLA won on the road.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden is touring damaged areas of California and being briefed on recovery efforts in the wake of devastating storms that have hit the state in recent weeks.

» The Biden administration is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests.

» Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set.

» The Supreme Court says it hasn't determined who leaked a draft of the court’s opinion overturning abortion rights, but that the investigation continues.

» Florida lawmakers can fine local government officials who attempt to restrict gun and ammunition sales under a state law upheld by the state Supreme Court.

» A Russian spy ship has been patrolling off the coast of Hawaii but so far has remained in international waters.

» Stocks fell on Wall Street as worries build that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession.

» To honor the supporting role that entertainment journalism can play in this beloved pastime, The Associated Press on Thursday unveiled its inaugural AP Top 25 Movies ranking.

» Award-winning actor and writer and bestselling author Bob Odenkirk, perhaps best known as shady lawyer Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” has been named 2023 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

» The U.S. remains divided over the Supreme Court's repeal of Roe vs. Wad as abortion foes plan for Friday's March for Life.

» King Charles III has asked that profits from a $1.2 billion Crown Estate windfarm deal be used for the public good rather than the royal family.

» Authorities say actor Julian Sands, who starred in the Oscar nominated film “A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains.