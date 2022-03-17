March Madness is in full swing, spring holidays are here, and more top news

Here's a look at what's trending for today, March 17.

NCAA March Madness

Michigan. Baylor. Gonzaga. It's that time of the year again. Check out some NCAA men's and women's tournament content here.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day may be strongly associated with Irish pride, but the eponymous saint actually wasn't even from Ireland.

And what about those St. Patrick's Day traditions? For the last 60 years, enterprising Chicagoans have dyed the city's river a vibrant green in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Holi

With winter finally coming to an end, millions of people in India -- and other parts of the world home to Hindus -- are gearing up for one of the most joyous celebrations of the year.

That celebration is Holi, the Hindu festival of love, color and spring. It's a time when Indians don simple, inexpensive clothes and take to the streets to drench each other in clouds of colored powder and buckets of water. There's singing, dancing, and of course, food.

Holi is on March 18 this year.

Koch Industries

Koch Industries, the conglomerate run by billionaire Charles Koch, is planning to stay in Russia even as hundreds of Western companies have scaled back operations there following the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement on Wednesday, Koch Industries announced its Guardian Industries subsidiary will continue to operate two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia that employ about 600 people.

