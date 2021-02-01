Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations

She concluded, “I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Manson responded with his own Instagram post Monday night.

“Obviously my art and life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," his post said. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

It was not immediately clear whether Wood has gone to authorities with any of her allegations, and a representative did not immediately respond when asked via email whether she had.

In 2018, Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file charges against Manson over allegations of assault, battery and sexual assault dating to 2011, saying they were limited by statutes of limitations and a lack of corroboration. The accuser in that case was identified only as a social acquaintance of Manson.

He denied the allegations through his attorney at the time.

In 2017, Wood was one of thousands of women who identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment or assault amid the #MeToo movement.