Marine guilty of involuntary manslaughter in hazing death

A defense attorney for Madera-Rodriguez had argued that he played a minor role in the hazing and should not be found guilty of murder and other crimes.

The attorney said Madera-Rodriguez never touched Melgar until he tried to help revive him. He said the Marine's role was only to break down Melgar's door with a sledge hammer, play some music and bring in Malian guards who were part of the joke.

Madera-Rodriguez's attorneys also said military prosecutors misapplied the law when it came to the murder charge. They said he can only be found guilty of felony murder if he’s found guilty of burglary, a charge related to the accusation that the men broke into Melgar’s room. They said the burglary charge depends on the alleged crime happening at night, which they said it no longer was by the time of the hazing.

“You don’t have night time, you don’t have burglary,” Marine Lt. Col. Timothy Kuhn argued on behalf of Madera-Rodriguez. “You don’t have burglary, you don’t have felony murder.”

Prosecutors argued that Madera-Rodriguez was culpable because he chose to partake in the hazing, despite the known risks of placing someone in a chokehold.