Marine killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eighty years after he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor and just months after his remains were finally identified, a California Marine has been laid to rest with full military honors.

About 50 people attended the ceremony Tuesday for Pfc. John Franklin Middleswart at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in his hometown of San Diego, the Union-Tribune reported.

Marines in dress blues fired a three-volley rifle salute. Another Marine sounded “Taps” on a bugle.

“What an amazing miracle it is to have John with us today,” Navy Chaplain Robert LeCompte said.

Middleswart was 19 when he was killed along with more than 400 other Marines and Navy sailors aboard the battleship Oklahoma in a surprise attack by the Japanese that led the U.S. into World War II.

He was identified through mitochondrial DNA, extracted from Middleswart’s bones and compared to DNA from his sister and two of his nephews, the newspaper reported. The family was notified of the match in February.

“It’s the end of a journey,” said James Brown, 80, one of the nephews. “We couldn’t be happier.”