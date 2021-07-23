Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600K to accusers

Juliana Imperati, a former line cook at Del Posto, said in a statement that the restaurants leadership made employees feel “as if it is a rite of passage to be harassed at work.”

Messages seeking comment were left for lawyers for Batali and Bastianich. Both men’s signatures appeared on the settlement agreement, dated Thursday.

In a statement, James said Batali and Bastianich permitted "shameful behavior” in the workplace.

“Celebrity and fame does not absolve someone from following the law,” James said. “Sexual harassment is unacceptable for anyone, anywhere — no matter how powerful the perpetrator.”

Batali, known for his orange Crocs and ponytail, stepped down from day-to-day operations at his restaurant empire and left the since-discontinued ABC cooking show “The Chew” in December 2017 after four women accused him of inappropriate touching.

Batali apologized that month, saying the allegations “match up” with ways he has acted.

“I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team,” Batali said in an email newsletter. “My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility.”