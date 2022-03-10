Mario Day, Jussie Smollett, Major League Baseball, and a bunch of other trending topics from today

Here's what's trending across the country today, March 10:

Mario Day

March 10 (MAR10) is Mario Day. Let's-a go!

Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball’s acrimonious lockout ended Thursday when a divided players’ association voted to accept management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.

Owners approved the five-year labor contract with a 30-0 vote, and MLB formally lifted the lockout at 7 p.m. on its 99th day.

“I am genuinely thrilled to say Major League Baseball is back and we're going to play 162 games,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “I want to start by apologizing to our fans. I know the last few months have been difficult.”

Read more here:

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett maintained his innocence during his sentencing hearing Thursday after a judge sentenced the former “Empire” actor to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself.

Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, including 150 days in the county jail. Linn denied a request to suspend Smollett's sentence and ordered he be placed in custody immediately.

Smollett was also ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago.

More here:

Rep. Madison Cawthorn

Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been cited by state troopers for the third time in five months for a traffic violation, including a stop last week for driving with a revoked license, authorities said.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said a state trooper stopped a car March 3 in Cleveland County at around 10:26 p.m. after observing it traveling left of the center line. Cawthorn, who was identified as the driver, was found to have been driving with a revoked license and was charged with two violations, according to the patrol's statement.

More on that here:

***

Check out more trending topics here:

Grimes

Inflation

Bruce Weber

Tiger Woods

Wolverine sighting

***

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0