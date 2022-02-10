Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to laugh off gazpacho-Gestapo mix-up

At least Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., can poke fun of herself for mixing up the Nazi secret police with a chilled Spanish soup.
The right-wing firebrand laughed off comments made during an interview with One American Network (OAN) complaining House Speaker Pelosi was secretly investigating members of Congress and constituents.
"Not only do we have the D.C. jail, which is the D.C. gulag," said Rep. Greene in a now-viral video. "Now we have Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens that want to come to talk with their representatives."
After being roundly mocked for confusing the Gestapo, the official secret police of Nazi Germany and in German-occupied Europe, with gazpacho, a cold tomato soup often served with cucumbers and cilantro, Greene surfaced on social media on Thursday morning.
"No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash. #Gazpacho#Gestapo," said Greene.
But the damage was done.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., leader of the progressive Squad in Congress, said the screw-up shows Greene, who also favors banning books that expose racial injustice, needs to go back to school.
"She clearly banned all books from her house years ago," AOC tweeted.
Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., was more pointed with her reaction after watching the video.
"To every little girl out there: Don't ever think you're not smart enough to run for office," wrote Meng.
Even though Greene laughed off her own verbal slip-up, this is not her first flawed reference comparing American politics to Nazis and the Holocaust.
Last year, the conservative agitator was forced to apologize for affronting people with recent comments comparing the required wearing of safety masks in the House to the horrors of the Holocaust.
"I'm truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust," the Georgia Republican told reporters outside the Capitol, saying she had visited Washington's U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum earlier in the day. "There's no comparison and there never ever will be."
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
1. Pennsylvania
2. Georgia
3. Wisconsin
4. Arizona
5. Nevada
6. North Carolina
7. New Hampshire
8. Florida
9. Ohio
10. Missouri
Interactive: 10 Senate seats most likely to flip
Analysis: About the rankings
There's nothing like a Supreme Court vacancy to get people in Washington talking about the Senate.
It's less clear, however, whether the voters who will decide control of the Senate nine months from now are attuned to that conversation, especially since the ideological makeup of the court is not in the balance.
Justice Stephen Breyer's decision to retire came as President Joe Biden's approval rating stood at 42%, with 55% disapproving, according to CNN's average of six recent national polls. The best scenario for Democrats is that the vacancy and Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman will help drive base enthusiasm and remind moderates who care about abortion rights, for example, of what's at stake in the battle for the Senate. But that may be a lot of theoretical dot-connecting for most Americans preoccupied with high prices at the pump and the checkout line.
Still, the seat most likely to flip partisan control is the place where Democrats see the Supreme Court vacancy as having perhaps the biggest impact. That's not a new development: Pennsylvania has led the list since CNN started ranking the 2022 races nearly a year ago. But it speaks to the demographics Democrats need to turn out in the Keystone State -- their urban base and suburban voters.
The ranking is based on CNN's reporting and fundraising data, as well as historical data about how states and candidates have performed. Fundraising reports for the fourth quarter of 2021, which were due to the Federal Election Commission by Monday, showed some Democrats raising massive sums of money, while some Republican candidates poured significant personal wealth into their campaigns. As the year progresses, more polling and advertising spending data will become bigger factors in the ranking.
While Pennsylvania still leads the list, Republicans are feeling more confident about the seat, which GOP Sen. Pat Toomey is vacating, than they have in months, thanks to some new candidates. But it remains a question, as is the case in several other races, how much embracing former President Donald Trump in the primary comes back to haunt the eventual GOP nominee in the general election in a state Biden won in 2020.
As he resumes his campaign-style rallies, with a heavy focus on his 2020 election lies, Trump is signaling that he won't be sitting 2022 out quietly, even if he's not on the ballot. The jockeying for his support has already led to massive spending -- especially in Pennsylvania, where the GOP primary has attracted $18 million, mostly in December and January alone, according to a CNN analysis of AdImpact data.
"I still say it's 50-50," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN's Manu Raju last week about the GOP's chances of flipping the chamber.
The Kentucky Republican backed the bipartisan infrastructure law, one of Biden's biggest achievements to date, but he's standing in the way (along with two moderate Democrats) of the President's other priorities, such as his social spending and climate change plan and voting rights legislation, both of which stalled in the Senate.
Vulnerable Democratic incumbents on this list -- Sens. Mark Kelly, Catherine Cortez Masto, Maggie Hassan and Raphael Warnock -- all voted in favor of eliminating the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation. While taking that position has become a new litmus test of sorts in Democratic primaries (again, see Pennsylvania), and some Republicans are attacking Democrats over it, it's far from clear that the fate of the 60-vote threshold is a salient issue for American voters.
There's been plenty of effort to get voters' attention. Candidates and outside groups have already spent twice as much on TV and radio ads as they had at similar points in the 2018 and 2020 cycles, according to a CNN analysis of AdImpact data.
Look for that spending to increase quickly ahead of spring primaries, with the first big Senate contest of the year (Ohio) happening on May 3. Until then, stay tuned for more updates to this ranking.