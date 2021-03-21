Mars findings cataloged in Navajo language

A press release from NASA said suggestions included tséwózí bee hazhmeezh (rolling rows of pebbles, like waves). Aaron Yazzie, Diné, added suggestions like bidziil (strength) and hoł nilį́ (respect) to the list. “Perseverance” itself was translated to Ha’ahóni.

Yazzie is a mechanical engineer on the Perseverance team and works at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

He hopes that seeing their Native language associated with the mission will make Native youth proud and encourage them to achieve their goals.

“This fateful landing on Mars has created a special opportunity to inspire Navajo youth not just through amazing scientific and engineering feats, but also through the inclusion of our language in such a meaningful way,” Yazzie said in the press release.

Nez echoed those sentiments and sees students becoming more interested in STEM fields in the future.