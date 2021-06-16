Marshals Service can’t properly track threats against judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service lacks the capability of adequately detecting threats against federal judges across the nation and uses outdated security equipment to protect judges’ homes, the Justice Department’s inspector general said Wednesday.

The report on the agency’s judicial security program comes nearly a year after a gunman killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home after posing as a delivery driver.

The inspector general’s report highlights serious security gaps in the Marshals Service’s efforts to ensure the safety of more than 2,700 sitting judges as the number of threats against judges continues to rise. The agency, which has been thrust into the spotlight in the last year after prolonged civil unrest in Portland and several high-profile fatal shootings by task force officers, is also charged with protecting the deputy attorney general and maintaining security at federal courthouses.